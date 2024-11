Track marker at the summit of Mt Hotham. We were planning to keep going but with weather coming in the greater caution that comes with advancing years we decided to have a picnic à la Bill Bryson. Ever since reading Bill Bryson's 'Notes from a Small Island' I have referred to picnics at the top of mountains in freezing, wet or windy conditions as 'picnics à la Bill Bryson'.For those interested in why, see the last three columns of this excerpt: