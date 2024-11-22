Sign up
Previous
Photo 1281
Sunny day lunch
Such a beautiful day yesterday that we decided to eat out.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
4
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1305
photos
136
followers
144
following
350% complete
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
21st November 2024 12:21pm
Rob Z
ace
It looks very enticing
November 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks healthy. Shame that it’s not Gin.
November 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks delicious. Any excuse to eat out for me.
November 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2024
