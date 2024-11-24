Sign up
Previous
Photo 1283
Street refractions 3
St Kilda Road, Melbourne
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
5
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1307
photos
136
followers
144
following
351% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
23rd November 2024 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-72
Korcsog Károly
ace
I like it! Great shot!
November 23rd, 2024
haskar
ace
Great pov and reflections. An intreresting architecture.
November 23rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wow - those shapes and then the reflections. So good.
November 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such interesting shapes and reflections.
November 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful reflections
November 23rd, 2024
