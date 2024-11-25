Sign up
Previous
Photo 1284
Playing with ICM and reflections
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
5
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1308
photos
136
followers
144
following
351% complete
View this month »
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
24th November 2024 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
That's a fun result.
November 24th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
How intriguing to look at
November 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting effect.
November 24th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice result
November 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 24th, 2024
