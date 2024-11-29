Previous
Let the performance begin 2
Let the performance begin 2

At Hamer Hall Melbourne waing with anticipation for the final performance of the Beethoven Festival by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Choir, the 9th Symphony, conducted by Jaimé Martin.

29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Suzanne

ace
Rob Z ace
Wonderful image to capture the colors and grandeur of this place.
November 28th, 2024  
