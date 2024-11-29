Sign up
Previous
Photo 1288
Let the performance begin 2
At Hamer Hall Melbourne waing with anticipation for the final performance of the Beethoven Festival by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Choir, the 9th Symphony, conducted by Jaimé Martin.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
1
4
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1312
photos
136
followers
144
following
352% complete
View this month »
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
28th November 2024 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
Wonderful image to capture the colors and grandeur of this place.
November 28th, 2024
