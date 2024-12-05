Sign up
Previous
Photo 1294
Playing with reflections
Photographer and granddaughter having fun although granddaughter slightly bored by the time the photographer finished having fun!
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
2
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1318
photos
137
followers
146
following
354% complete
View this month »
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
4th December 2024 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
Lol - love the shot and the narrative..
December 4th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
December 4th, 2024
