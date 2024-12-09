Previous
Urban lines and angles 4 by ankers70
Photo 1298

Urban lines and angles 4

It might be be becoming an obsession. I see lines, angles and reflections everywhere, this one behind a veil of eucalypts!! I'll get over it one day—maybe!
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Keep seeing them - they're super! :)
December 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful urban scenery
December 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Intriguing lines colors and reflections
December 8th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of geometric shapes
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact