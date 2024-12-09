Sign up
Previous
Photo 1298
Urban lines and angles 4
It might be be becoming an obsession. I see lines, angles and reflections everywhere, this one behind a veil of eucalypts!! I'll get over it one day—maybe!
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
4
4
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
8th December 2024 6:06pm
architecture-10
Rob Z
ace
Keep seeing them - they're super! :)
December 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful urban scenery
December 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Intriguing lines colors and reflections
December 8th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of geometric shapes
December 8th, 2024
