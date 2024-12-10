Sign up
Photo 1299
Glass half full
A different kind of glass today!
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Rob Z
ace
I just love the warm, cosy feel of this image! It's so inviting..
December 9th, 2024
mike
ace
needs to be less full
December 9th, 2024
narayani
ace
Lovely image
December 9th, 2024
