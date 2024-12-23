Previous
Ominous skies by ankers70
Ominous skies

Just before late and heavy rain last night. Quite cool today warming up for Xmas Day and a scorcher on Boxing Day

23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours.
December 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning rays from the sun !
December 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous rays
December 22nd, 2024  
