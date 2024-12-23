Sign up
Photo 1312
Photo 1312
Ominous skies
Just before late and heavy rain last night. Quite cool today warming up for Xmas Day and a scorcher on Boxing Day
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
3
3
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
22nd December 2024 7:57pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours.
December 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning rays from the sun !
December 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous rays
December 22nd, 2024
