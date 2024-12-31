Previous
Widow and children by ankers70
Photo 1320

Widow and children

Legacy Garden of Appreciation at the Melbourne Shrine of Remembrance. Artist: Louis Laumen, unveiled 1988


Susan Wakely ace
Such a touching mark of remembrance.
December 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
An amazing story here
December 30th, 2024  
