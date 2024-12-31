Sign up
Photo 1320
Photo 1320
Widow and children
Legacy Garden of Appreciation at the Melbourne Shrine of Remembrance. Artist: Louis Laumen, unveiled 1988
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
2
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
sms1
sms1
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a touching mark of remembrance.
December 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
An amazing story here
December 30th, 2024
