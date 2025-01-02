The bee colony

Detail of a sculpture on the side of the Eureka Tower, Southbank, Melbourne: a colony of giant golden bees, a metaphor for the frenetic but harmonious activity of high density city living. The sculpture, by Richard Stringer, was originally designed (2003-4) as a much, much smaller studio piece, but the architect Nona Katsilidis saw it as an installation to complement his design for the Eureka Tower. Together they develpped the idea and the resultant sculpture, installed in 2007, is made from anodised aluminium using over 110,000 anodised rivets. It is a much loved and visited feature of the Southbank area of Melbourne.



