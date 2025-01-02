The bee colony

Previous
Detail of a sculpture on the side of the Eureka Tower, Southbank, Melbourne: a colony of giant golden bees, a metaphor for the frenetic but harmonious activity of high density city living. The sculpture, by Richard Stringer, was originally designed (2003-4) as a much, much smaller studio piece, but the architect Nona Katsilidis saw it as an installation to complement his design for the Eureka Tower. Together they develpped the idea and the resultant sculpture, installed in 2007, is made from anodised aluminium using over 110,000 anodised rivets. It is a much loved and visited feature of the Southbank area of Melbourne.

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Dave
Cool sculpture and nice information
January 1st, 2025  
Helge E. Storheim
Awesome and fun sculpture and a great shot of it.
January 1st, 2025  
Casablanca
So much fun
January 1st, 2025  
Judith Johnson
Very beautifully crafted
January 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely
An interesting sculpture.
January 1st, 2025  
