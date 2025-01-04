Sign up
Previous
Photo 1324
Melbourne CBD from Southbank
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
5
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1348
photos
140
followers
152
following
362% complete
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
Rick Aubin
ace
Spectacular light and shadows! The clouds given a bit of an ominous feel.
January 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic bw shot
January 3rd, 2025
Lesley
ace
Love the drama in this
January 3rd, 2025
KV
ace
Nice deep tones… interesting assortment of buildings in the skyline. My eye is drawn to the construction crane.
January 3rd, 2025
mike
ace
great monochrome
January 3rd, 2025
