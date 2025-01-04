Previous
Melbourne CBD from Southbank by ankers70
Photo 1324

Melbourne CBD from Southbank

4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Rick Aubin ace
Spectacular light and shadows! The clouds given a bit of an ominous feel.
January 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic bw shot
January 3rd, 2025  
Lesley ace
Love the drama in this
January 3rd, 2025  
KV ace
Nice deep tones… interesting assortment of buildings in the skyline. My eye is drawn to the construction crane.
January 3rd, 2025  
mike ace
great monochrome
January 3rd, 2025  
