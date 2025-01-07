Previous
Sydney! by ankers70
Sydney!

The Opera House and the Bridge. If you look closely at the Bridge you can see all the people doing the Bridge walk over the top

Suzanne

ace
Rob Z ace
Super pov to get both - and the crazy people were a real bonus!
January 6th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Love your POV! But never ever could I do the bridge walk!
January 6th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Ahh, I am in Heaven looking at this! It was a 15 minute walk from our apartment and I often walked down and explored the Botanical Gardens adjacent too. I will never forget going to see La Boheme here either - it is my favourite opera and although it wasn't my favourite production of it, the view from the bar inside overlooking the harbour was to die for! You brought back lots of memories and smiles for me seeing this. When we lived there, they hadn't opened the Bridge walk experience yet, but I would definitely do it now! Wonder if we will ever return?
January 6th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
January 6th, 2025  
