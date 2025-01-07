Sign up
Previous
Photo 1327
Sydney!
The Opera House and the Bridge. If you look closely at the Bridge you can see all the people doing the Bridge walk over the top
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
4
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
6th January 2025 1:23pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Rob Z
ace
Super pov to get both - and the crazy people were a real bonus!
January 6th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Love your POV! But never ever could I do the bridge walk!
January 6th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Ahh, I am in Heaven looking at this! It was a 15 minute walk from our apartment and I often walked down and explored the Botanical Gardens adjacent too. I will never forget going to see La Boheme here either - it is my favourite opera and although it wasn't my favourite production of it, the view from the bar inside overlooking the harbour was to die for! You brought back lots of memories and smiles for me seeing this. When we lived there, they hadn't opened the Bridge walk experience yet, but I would definitely do it now! Wonder if we will ever return?
January 6th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
January 6th, 2025
