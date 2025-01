Sydney: The Opera House and the Bridge 2.

We travel to Sydney two or three times a year to go to the Opera and visit family. This time we are travelling with two of our grandchildren, their first visit. Struck by their noticing of how many different views there are of these two, I am doing a little mini-series of the two icons framed together. This one is from one of Sydney's ferries leaving Circular Quay. It also shows what a difference a day can make to the weather: one day all blue and sparkling, the next grey, dour and grumpy.