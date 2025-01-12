Previous
The opening bars by ankers70
Photo 1332

The opening bars

The performance begins: Cirque du Soleil's 'Luzia'
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely ace
I have seen several Cirque du Soleils and never been disappointed.
January 11th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
My first and I was overwhelmed by the imagination of the creators and the amazing skill of the performers. My grandchildren were stunned by it.
@wakelys
January 11th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
January 11th, 2025  
