Photo 1332
The opening bars
The performance begins: Cirque du Soleil's 'Luzia'
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
3
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1356
photos
145
followers
157
following
364% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
9th January 2025 8:01pm
Susan Wakely
ace
I have seen several Cirque du Soleils and never been disappointed.
January 11th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
My first and I was overwhelmed by the imagination of the creators and the amazing skill of the performers. My grandchildren were stunned by it.
@wakelys
January 11th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
January 11th, 2025
