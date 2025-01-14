Previous
Into the vortex by ankers70
Into the vortex

From the front window of one of Sydney Metro's driverless trains

14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Juergen
Wow!! Dynamic lines…
January 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great leading line and vanishing point
January 13th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Wowee- that's fabulous! Was it scary not having a driver and being up there watching it all rush up?
January 13th, 2025  
Jo ace
Wow. Stunning capture Fav
January 13th, 2025  
Mona ace
Fantastic.
January 13th, 2025  
Neil ace
Cool, wonderful shot
January 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow, brilliant shot. fav.
January 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow!!!!!!!! fantastic , I didn't realise this was reality and not just an abstract - How stunning to capture this ! fav
January 13th, 2025  
