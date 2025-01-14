Sign up
Photo 1334
Into the vortex
From the front window of one of Sydney Metro's driverless trains
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
8
8
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1334
Juergen
Wow!! Dynamic lines…
January 13th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great leading line and vanishing point
January 13th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Wowee- that's fabulous! Was it scary not having a driver and being up there watching it all rush up?
January 13th, 2025
Jo
ace
Wow. Stunning capture Fav
January 13th, 2025
Mona
ace
Fantastic.
January 13th, 2025
Neil
ace
Cool, wonderful shot
January 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
Wow, brilliant shot. fav.
January 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow!!!!!!!! fantastic , I didn't realise this was reality and not just an abstract - How stunning to capture this ! fav
January 13th, 2025
