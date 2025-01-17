Sign up
Previous
Photo 1337
Simply the Best!
At 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' Princess Theatre Melbourne with Ruva Ngwenya as Tina. Wonderful!
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
2
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1361
photos
146
followers
159
following
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
15th January 2025 12:41pm
Rob Z
ace
Such a dramatic image!
January 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fun experience.
January 16th, 2025
