Previous
Dancing water by ankers70
Photo 1338

Dancing water

Kali @kali66 challenged me to capture water using shutter speed for effect. Here's my response for Get Pushed #650

18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
366% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
Stunning capture Fav
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact