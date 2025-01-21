Previous
Just abstracted! by ankers70
Photo 1341

Just abstracted!

My state of mind this morning as I am already running late and it's not yet 8am. I feel like the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland! But I would rather be the dormouse asleep in the teapot!
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Know those days!! Hope it improves.
January 20th, 2025  
KV ace
I get the state of mind for sure… hang in there!
January 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely abstract.
January 20th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
We can all sympathize because we've all been there. You did come up with a cool image though!
January 20th, 2025  
Aleksandra ace
Excellently done! I love the colours and textures 🤍
January 20th, 2025  
