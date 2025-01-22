Sign up
Previous
Photo 1342
Framed, reflected and oh so Baroque!
Johnston Collection, Melbourne
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1366
photos
146
followers
162
following
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
19th January 2025 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Excellent frame within a frame
January 21st, 2025
