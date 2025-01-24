Previous
Shared Zone by ankers70
Shared Zone

Even with all the grunge that this piece of street art by Chimp is surrounded by, it is still an arresting image.

More info: https://www.chimpartist.com/about

24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Suzanne

ankers70
Jerzy ace
Areal street feel to this. Excellent.
January 23rd, 2025  
Jo ace
Stunning capture of her expression Fav
January 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
There's a story to be told
January 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting wall art.
January 23rd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
January 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great street art-
January 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Makes for a striking image
January 23rd, 2025  
