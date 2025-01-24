Sign up
Photo 1344
Shared Zone
Even with all the grunge that this piece of street art by Chimp is surrounded by, it is still an arresting image.
More info:
https://www.chimpartist.com/about
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1368
photos
147
followers
163
following
368% complete
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
22nd January 2025 12:34pm
Tags
street-art-20
Jerzy
ace
Areal street feel to this. Excellent.
January 23rd, 2025
Jo
ace
Stunning capture of her expression Fav
January 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
There's a story to be told
January 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting wall art.
January 23rd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
January 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great street art-
January 23rd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Makes for a striking image
January 23rd, 2025
