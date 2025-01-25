Sign up
Previous
Photo 1345
At least the birds listen!
Taken in Sydney a couple of weeks ago.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
3
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
11th January 2025 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
That's a powerful comment on city life and its inhabitants.
January 24th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Thanks Rob. There's so much of this now! Strikes me everywhere.
It would have been a great pic for my current Get Pushed challenge on loneliness but not taken in the right time frame.
January 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great candid. The chap looks to be in good company.
January 24th, 2025
