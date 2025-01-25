Previous
At least the birds listen! by ankers70
At least the birds listen!

Taken in Sydney a couple of weeks ago.

25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Suzanne

That's a powerful comment on city life and its inhabitants.
January 24th, 2025  
Thanks Rob. There's so much of this now! Strikes me everywhere.

It would have been a great pic for my current Get Pushed challenge on loneliness but not taken in the right time frame.
January 24th, 2025  
Great candid. The chap looks to be in good company.
January 24th, 2025  
