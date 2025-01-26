Kathy @randystreat challenged me to portray loneliness. So here's my response to Kathy's challenge. I have seen this lady before. Today she was sitting at Tram Stop 19 in St Kilda Road, ironically the tram stop for Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance. I hope my photo conveys the sense of lonely despair I felt emanating from her hunched and shoeless pose, even from the other side of the road.
This has been an interesting challenge leading me down a rabbit hole following the idea of the difference between loneliness (which may be an imposed and undesirable state) and solitude (which may be freely chosen). Along the way I found the following interesting article by Hanya Yanagihara 'Loneliness Belongs to the Photographer' (The New Yorker, July 10, 2016) with interesting ideas about loneliness and photography. I don't agree with all the ideas expressed in Yanagihara's article but it has some interesting talking points.