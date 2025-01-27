Previous
Loneliness 2 by ankers70
Photo 1347

Loneliness 2

Kathy @randystreat challenged me to portray loneliness. Yesterday I posted my response to Kathy's challenge. But I quite liked a number of the other photos I took, so here's a second response to Kathy's challenge. I took this photo on the steps of the old GPO building in Melbourne. Like many cities of the world, Melbourne has too many homeless people. I was trying to capture the way in which people walk past homeless men and women, often trying not to notice. I quite like this image of people just passing, their backs to each other and the isolated man with his trolley of goods and chattels. I wanted the image to emphasise the bleakness of the scene.



27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Aubin ace
Magnificent street photo! Sad scene as passersby ignore.
January 26th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
I really like this. Challenge very well met. You achieved your goal of conveying a real sense of loneliness and the bleak reality of homelessness. Well done.
January 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such contrasts in lifestyles in and sure.
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact