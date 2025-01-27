Loneliness 2

Kathy @randystreat challenged me to portray loneliness. Yesterday I posted my response to Kathy's challenge. But I quite liked a number of the other photos I took, so here's a second response to Kathy's challenge. I took this photo on the steps of the old GPO building in Melbourne. Like many cities of the world, Melbourne has too many homeless people. I was trying to capture the way in which people walk past homeless men and women, often trying not to notice. I quite like this image of people just passing, their backs to each other and the isolated man with his trolley of goods and chattels. I wanted the image to emphasise the bleakness of the scene.