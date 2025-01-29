Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1349
Bill Bailey of Hosiers Lane, Melbourne
By CaxOne, street artist from Ballarat. Somewhat ironic that having morphed from a wanted graffiti maker to an acclaimed street artist, his arresting image of Bill Bailey is itself being ruined by random graffiti-ists.
https://www.caxone.com.au/about-cax-one
And with the original Bill Bailey himself:
https://www.instagram.com/billbaileyofficial/p/DBfKY_CTy43/?img_index=1
And I like this short interview where he notes that his first caricature of Bill Bailey resulted in hime being charged with 'painting Bill Bailey' under a bridge in Ballarat:
https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/melbourne-afternoons/bill-bailey-mural/104513914
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1373
photos
149
followers
163
following
369% complete
View this month »
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
28th January 2025 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-art-20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing bit of street art - such a wonderful characterization of Bill Bailey ! fav
January 28th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
How horrid that it was ruined. He is such a character
January 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A real mix of graffiti and wall art.
January 28th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊👍
January 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close