Previous
Bill Bailey of Hosiers Lane, Melbourne by ankers70
Photo 1349

Bill Bailey of Hosiers Lane, Melbourne

By CaxOne, street artist from Ballarat. Somewhat ironic that having morphed from a wanted graffiti maker to an acclaimed street artist, his arresting image of Bill Bailey is itself being ruined by random graffiti-ists.

https://www.caxone.com.au/about-cax-one

And with the original Bill Bailey himself:
https://www.instagram.com/billbaileyofficial/p/DBfKY_CTy43/?img_index=1

And I like this short interview where he notes that his first caricature of Bill Bailey resulted in hime being charged with 'painting Bill Bailey' under a bridge in Ballarat:
https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/melbourne-afternoons/bill-bailey-mural/104513914
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing bit of street art - such a wonderful characterization of Bill Bailey ! fav
January 28th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
How horrid that it was ruined. He is such a character
January 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A real mix of graffiti and wall art.
January 28th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊👍
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact