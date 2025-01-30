Previous
Melbourne Gothic by ankers70
Melbourne Gothic

Forum Theatre reflected in the facaded exterior of the Ian Potter Centre, NGV, Flinders Street, Melbourne.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very mystical
January 29th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Cool shot
January 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great quirky reflection.
January 29th, 2025  
mike ace
brilliant result
January 29th, 2025  
