Federation facets

Some more reflections from the Ian Potter Cntre, NGV, at Federation Square, Melbourne.

31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Suzanne

I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes and reflections.
January 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
January 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning ! fav
January 30th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo 👍😊
January 30th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
I love this one!!
January 30th, 2025  
