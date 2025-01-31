Sign up
Previous
Photo 1351
Federation facets
Some more reflections from the Ian Potter Cntre, NGV, at Federation Square, Melbourne.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
5
4
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
29th January 2025 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and reflections.
January 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
January 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning ! fav
January 30th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo 👍😊
January 30th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
I love this one!!
January 30th, 2025
