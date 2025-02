Delwyn Barnett @dkbarnett challenged me to respond too the word 'frozen'. Without the ready access to scenes of ice and snow and frozen water drops of those of you in northern climes, I decided to respond in a sense appropriate to the weather here downunder where it is hot and and steamy and an icecream is a treat. So, my photo is of 'Sunlover' Magnum icecream kept in the freezer as a treat fror grandchildren (and for us, as well!).I think it also fits with this week's theme for FOR.