Around my block by ankers70
Photo 1354

Around my block

Looking up at Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance. Taken with the in-camera grainy b&w effect.

For FOR February's theme of around and about, I am fortunate that living in inner city Melbourne, my 'block' encompasses the Shrine of Remembrance and some of Melbourne's loveliest gardens.

3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
370% complete

Photo Details

