Around my block 2Local cafe near me called 'Dingo ate my taco'. The sign at the entrance reads 'Stay with someone who tastes as good as Dingo's Tacos' Very dark humour but it certainly attracts a crowd during opening hours.Andrew-Bede Allsop @allsop challenged me to take a photo of b&w street furniture for Get Pushed #653 so here is the street furniture outside the cafe.