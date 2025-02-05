Sign up
Previous
Photo 1356
Building construction
Around my block 3
Along my regular walks, I have to check the works on this building construction site are going to plan.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
7
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1380
photos
149
followers
164
following
371% complete
View this month »
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
4th February 2025 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great pov and I love the black and white
February 4th, 2025
Aleksandra
ace
Such a great shot! ✨ Beautiful bw, well-chosen contrast 👌
February 4th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
I love how you've shown this!
February 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting that you can get so close.
February 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 4th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Nice patterns
February 4th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Make them toe the line!
February 4th, 2025
