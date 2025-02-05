Previous
Building construction by ankers70
Photo 1356

Building construction

Around my block 3

Along my regular walks, I have to check the works on this building construction site are going to plan.



5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
371% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great pov and I love the black and white
February 4th, 2025  
Aleksandra ace
Such a great shot! ✨ Beautiful bw, well-chosen contrast 👌
February 4th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
I love how you've shown this!
February 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting that you can get so close.
February 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 4th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Nice patterns
February 4th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Make them toe the line!
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact