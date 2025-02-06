Previous
On the street where I live by ankers70
Photo 1357

On the street where I live

Around my block 4

Along the lovely tree-lined St Kilda Road, Melbourne, where I am fortunate to live, the shapes of the buildings are many and varied.

NB I like it on black

6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Suzanne

Rob Z ace
It really is sooo good on black!
February 5th, 2025  
