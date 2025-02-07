Previous
Underneath Flinders Street rail overpass by ankers70
Photo 1358

Underneath Flinders Street rail overpass

Around the block 5

Along the daily route to my swimming pool.

7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great black and white image- it's so perfect for the gritty scene you caught here!
February 6th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Love it
February 6th, 2025  
Jo ace
Great black and white scene
February 6th, 2025  
