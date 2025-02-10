Sign up
Photo 1361
Retro-vision 1
My (I hope) slightly retro view of one of the paths in Fawkner Park. I have lots of little b&w family photos like this where the details of the person are hardly visible and I know not wo the oerson is.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Tags
for2025
