Photo 1362
Retro-vision 2
Photo of a grandmother played with for FOR25. All I have this morning
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
for2025
narayani
ace
She’s very beautiful
February 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a elegant lady
February 10th, 2025
Jo
ace
She is beautiful
February 10th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
So beautiful, amazing eyes and love her dress and hat.
February 10th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful lady
February 10th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful lady
February 10th, 2025
