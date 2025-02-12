Previous
Words by ankers70
Kathy @randystreat challenged me to do a text portrait for Get Pushed #654. Here it is, b&w for February.


12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Nada ace
That is very foolish. Would you share how you did that?
February 11th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's just sooo good.. :)
February 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good one
February 11th, 2025  
