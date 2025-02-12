Sign up
Previous
Photo 1363
Words
Kathy
@randystreat
challenged me to do a text portrait for Get Pushed #654. Here it is, b&w for February.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
3
3
for2025.
,
get-pushed-654
Nada
ace
That is very foolish. Would you share how you did that?
February 11th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's just sooo good.. :)
February 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good one
February 11th, 2025
