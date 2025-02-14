Previous
Where to next? by ankers70
Where to next?

Someone must have known that today was the flash of red day. We came across this suitcase yesterday, abandoned in our park. All kinds of questions about the story behind it . . .

Suzanne

Wonderful
February 13th, 2025  
