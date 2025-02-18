Sign up
Previous
Photo 1369
Nothing to see here!
Alley, Melbourne.
Focussing, so to speak, on compositional elements for this week's FOR. Here, symmetry and opposites, light one side and dark the other with the eye being led to the sign at the end of the alley.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
2
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1393
photos
150
followers
164
following
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
17th February 2025 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Tags
for2025
chikadnz
ace
Haha, love it!
February 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! how final !!
February 17th, 2025
