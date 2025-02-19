Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1370
Suspended
I believe this suspended sculpture in Bowen Crescent, Melbourne, to be by NZ sculptor/artist Neil Dawson but Ican't find the attribution.
FOR compositional elements: off-centre
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1394
photos
150
followers
164
following
375% complete
View this month »
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
18th February 2025 6:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Aleksandra
ace
nice piece of art :) and definitely greatly captured :)
February 18th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such a super find - such a super shot!
February 18th, 2025
Nick
ace
Great shot of this cool sculpture.
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close