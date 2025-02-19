Previous
ankers70
I believe this suspended sculpture in Bowen Crescent, Melbourne, to be by NZ sculptor/artist Neil Dawson but Ican't find the attribution.

19th February 2025

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Aleksandra
nice piece of art :) and definitely greatly captured :)
February 18th, 2025  
Rob Z
Such a super find - such a super shot!
February 18th, 2025  
Nick
Great shot of this cool sculpture.
February 18th, 2025  
