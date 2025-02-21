Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1372
Long lunches and late nights.
I liked the way the sign was framed through the bookshop window and the different layers of framing: the books framing the window, the window frames, the framing of the sign 'Long lunches and late nights' on the other side of the street.
FOR compositional elements: framing
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1396
photos
150
followers
164
following
375% complete
View this month »
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
20th February 2025 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Rob Z
ace
It all made for a great shot - your eye just kept on moving further into the image.
February 20th, 2025
chikadnz
ace
Great example of framing.
February 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close