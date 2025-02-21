Previous
Long lunches and late nights. by ankers70
Long lunches and late nights.

I liked the way the sign was framed through the bookshop window and the different layers of framing: the books framing the window, the window frames, the framing of the sign 'Long lunches and late nights' on the other side of the street.

FOR compositional elements: framing

Rob Z ace
It all made for a great shot - your eye just kept on moving further into the image.
February 20th, 2025  
chikadnz ace
Great example of framing.
February 20th, 2025  
