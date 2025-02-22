Sign up
Previous
Photo 1373
Through the light
FOR compositional elements: balance, framing and light
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
4
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1397
photos
150
followers
164
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
21st February 2025 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Chris Cook
ace
Nice capture. Good use of negative space.
February 21st, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely light
February 21st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Nice timing
February 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
February 21st, 2025
