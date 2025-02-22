Previous
Through the light by ankers70
Through the light

FOR compositional elements: balance, framing and light

22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Chris Cook ace
Nice capture. Good use of negative space.
February 21st, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely light
February 21st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Nice timing
February 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
February 21st, 2025  
