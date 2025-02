For Get Pushed #656, AnnieD @annied , challenged me to represent what the high country means to me. The landscapes of the Victorian High Country are almost overwhelming in their beauty and sense of spaciousness, but the meaning of the high country to me is the love, laughter and companionship of the friends in my walking group: chatting as we walk, the feeling of mastering the long walks along the pole lines and the release for a few days from the noise and clamour of the central city.