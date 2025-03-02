Sign up
Previous
Photo 1381
Pondage
Along the Aqueduct Trail, Falls Creek, Victoria.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1405
photos
150
followers
165
following
378% complete
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
25th February 2025 8:53am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful blue sky reflected.
March 1st, 2025
