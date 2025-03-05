Yayoi Kusama is in town

For Get Pushed #657 JackieR @30picsforjackiesdiamond challenged me to take a photo for the scenes of the road challenge that depicted something unusual and iconic in my neighbourhood.
I live quite close to the NGV (National Gallery of Victoria) where the works of Yayoi Kusama are currently being exhibited. More than 60 trees on my regular walk along St Kilda Road have been wrapped in Kusama themed art as part of the exhibition. Iconic and hopefully unusual enough to meet Jackie's challenge.
I saw a Yayoi Kusama light show in London with Jackie so maybe she will recognise her work.
You'll see I've tagged you in my response to the challenge
Not sure how the trees feel??
