Yayoi Kusama is in town by ankers70
Photo 1384

Yayoi Kusama is in town

St Kilda Road, Melbourne

For Get Pushed #657 JackieR @30picsforjackiesdiamond challenged me to take a photo for the scenes of the road challenge that depicted something unusual and iconic in my neighbourhood.

I live quite close to the NGV (National Gallery of Victoria) where the works of Yayoi Kusama are currently being exhibited. More than 60 trees on my regular walk along St Kilda Road have been wrapped in Kusama themed art as part of the exhibition. Iconic and hopefully unusual enough to meet Jackie's challenge.

More info: https://www.designboom.com/art/yayoi-kusama-wraps-trees-pink-white-polka-dots-ngv-international-exhibition-melbourne-11-29-2024/

5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life.
Susan Wakely ace
Well certainly unusual. A show to be noticed.
I saw a Yayoi Kusama light show in London with Jackie so maybe she will recognise her work.
March 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool capture
March 4th, 2025  
Aleksandra ace
I love Kusama 👌🤍
March 4th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
That's art or textile bombing?

You'll see I've tagged you in my response to the challenge
March 4th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Super response for your challenge
March 4th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou Rob. I hope you are OK for Cyclone Alfred??? @robz
March 4th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
LOL! It's certainly distinctive and colourful and eye catching.
Not sure how the trees feel??
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
March 4th, 2025  
