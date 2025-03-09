Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1388
Orbit
I like the refllections in the marble floor of this polished bronze sculpture by Seung Yul Oh (2023).
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1412
photos
151
followers
166
following
380% complete
View this month »
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
7th March 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous sculpture, light and reflection.
March 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close