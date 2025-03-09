Previous
Orbit by ankers70
Orbit

I like the refllections in the marble floor of this polished bronze sculpture by Seung Yul Oh (2023).
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely
Fabulous sculpture, light and reflection.
March 8th, 2025  
