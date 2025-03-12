Previous
'Imagine . . . by ankers70
Photo 1391

'Imagine . . .

. . .by 2030, a Melbourne where no-one sleeps on the streets'. Detail of street art by Adnate, Albion Alley, Melbourne, 2024.

More info: https://www.melbournezero.org.au/street_art_with_heart_putting_homelessness_in_the_frame

12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact