Grand Prix aerobatics by ankers70
Photo 1395

Grand Prix aerobatics

Aerobatic display for the 2025 Formula One Grand Prix, Melbourne, by the Australian Airforce Roulettes. Taken yesterday afternoon from our balcony.

More info: https://www.airforce.gov.au/news-events/events/air-force-support-formula-one-grand-prix#:~:text=Above%20the%20race%20venue%2C%20spectators,aircraft%20from%20No.100%20Squadron.

16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 15th, 2025  
