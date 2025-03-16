Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1395
Grand Prix aerobatics
Aerobatic display for the 2025 Formula One Grand Prix, Melbourne, by the Australian Airforce Roulettes. Taken yesterday afternoon from our balcony.
More info:
https://www.airforce.gov.au/news-events/events/air-force-support-formula-one-grand-prix#:~:text=Above%20the%20race%20venue%2C%20spectators,aircraft%20from%20No.100%20Squadron.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1419
photos
151
followers
167
following
382% complete
View this month »
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
15th March 2025 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close