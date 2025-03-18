Sign up
Previous
Photo 1397
Gate 8
One of the temporary gates to Albert Park Lake set up for the Grand Prix. Taken just before the event started, now being removed.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
3
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1422
photos
151
followers
167
following
382% complete
View this month »
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
Latest from all albums
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
24
1396
1397
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
10th March 2025 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Nicely composed.
March 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice pov
March 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great leading lines
March 17th, 2025
