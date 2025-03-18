Previous
Gate 8 by ankers70
Photo 1397

Gate 8

One of the temporary gates to Albert Park Lake set up for the Grand Prix. Taken just before the event started, now being removed.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
382% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Nicely composed.
March 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice pov
March 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great leading lines
March 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact