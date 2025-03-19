Previous
The Hope of the Polka Dots . . . by ankers70
Photo 1398

The Hope of the Polka Dots . . .

. . . buried in infinity will eternally cover the universe! Detail of Yayoi Kusama installation: a space filled with giant, writhing yellow, polka dotted tendrils. Let me out—but only after I've takern some photos!!
NGV 18th March 2025.

19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
gloria jones
Cool.
March 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
A nest of snakes.
March 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Nice
March 18th, 2025  
Corinne
Love the artist and your photo
March 18th, 2025  
