Infinity Room by ankers70
Photo 1400

Infinity Room

'My heart is filled to the brim with sparkling light' as my granddaughter is reflected in Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Room, NGV Melbourne 180325
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely ace
A great immersive experience.
March 20th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
How very cool is that!!
March 20th, 2025  
