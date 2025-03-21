Sign up
Previous
Photo 1400
Infinity Room
'My heart is filled to the brim with sparkling light' as my granddaughter is reflected in Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Room, NGV Melbourne 180325
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
2
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1425
photos
152
followers
168
following
383% complete
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1394
1395
24
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
18th March 2025 5:25pm
Susan Wakely
ace
A great immersive experience.
March 20th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
How very cool is that!!
March 20th, 2025
